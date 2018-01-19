× PennDOT: North George Street will be closed between Lightner Road and Route 30 Saturday morning

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A section of North George Street between Lightner Road and Route 30 will be closed to all traffic Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The road closure is at the request of the Northern Region Police Department and is necessary for the investigation of an incident that occurred in the area, PennDOT says.