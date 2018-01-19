PennDOT working to repair severe potholes on I-83 South in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Road crews will immediately begin work to repair a stretch of Interstate 83 South between Exits 19 and 16, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The affected area is between Market Street and Queen Street, PennDOT says.

According to PennDOT, the road has been damaged by potholes caused by the season's fluctuating temperatures and constant freezing and thawing of ice on the road surface.

Motorists are advised to slow down and remain alert while work crews attempt to fix the potholes and keep traffic moving. The repairs are expected to be finished by 4 p.m.