Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid named starter on NBA All-Star team

PHILADELPHIA– Philadelphia 76ers’ C Joel Embiid has been named a starter on his first NBA All-Star team.

Embiid, 23, finished with 1,285,587 fan votes (third in the East frontcourt), 66 media votes (third in East frontcourt) and 94 player votes (fourth in East frontcourt).

So far this season, Embiid has averaged 23.9 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, and 1.9 blocks per game in 32 contests.

Embiid celebrated his selection on Twitter:

Fantastic day!!!! We got a great win and I became an ALL STAR…. I wanna thank all of you guys out there and the organization for the support.. We’ve been through so much but this is for you guys so THANK YOU #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/8PjJre90KZ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 19, 2018

Now that Embiid has been named an All-Star for the first time, several fans looked back to when Embiid got drafted.

When Embiid was announced as a selection, he looked less than thrilled during ESPN’s broadcast and released this tweet:

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

While Embiid never said who the famous girl he was interested in was, he has had several other tweets that have made fans believe it was superstar Rihanna:

BREAKING NEWS: Moving on from kk to Rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

Now, Embiid’s fans are flooding Rihanna’s mentions: