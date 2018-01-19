× Police investigating burglary in which a gun was stolen from a home in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary in which a gun was stolen from a home.

On January 19, police responded to a residence in the 100 block of E. McKinley St. in Chambersburg for a reported burglary.

Police found that the burglary occurred sometime between 5:30 a.m. on January 18 and shortly after midnight on January 19.

The victim told police that she arrived home after work and noticed that several of her cabinet doors were open.

After looking around the house, the victim noticed that a Smith and Wesson 9mm M&P Shield handgun had been stolen, along with the router for the victim’s camera surveillance system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or leave a tip on Crime Watch. If providing information please reference Incident #2018-00648.