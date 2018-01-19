× Poll: Would you support lowering the legal BAC level to .05 in the United States?

A new government-commissioned report has suggested that all states should lower their threshold for drunk driving.

A proposal in mind is dropping the legal limit for blood alcohol content from .08 to .05, with the idea that it would save many lives.

Currently, 29 people die in alcohol related crashes in the United States every day. Of course, many more people are injured as well.

Now, a scientific panel says that it is possible to lower those numbers by lowering the drunken driving threshold.

Blood alcohol content concentration depends on a number of factors, like the person’s weight, gender, and how recently they’ve eaten.

For example. a BAC limit of .05 could mean that a very thin person would be in violation of the law after just one drink.

However, the beverage and restaurant industries are reportedly strongly opposed to a lower BAC limit, with the American Beverage Institute saying that changing the law would be an attack on restaurants and hospitality and would target moderate responsible drinkers.

Our question is, would you support lowering the legal BAC level to .05 in the United States?