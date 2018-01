× Procedural vote to avert government shutdown expected to fail

WASHINGTON D.C. — The procedural vote to avert a government shutdown is expected to fail in the Senate.

#Breaking Shutdown coming. Vote still open. But more than 40 senators voting to block House passed spending bill to avert a shutdown. This blocks it. 4 Dem yeas: Donnelly Heitkamp Manchin Jones — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 20, 2018

Heading into Friday night’s vote, Republicans needed 60 votes to pass the continuing resolution, breaking the filibuster. Because the Republicans hold a 51-49 majority, the party needed Democrat support.

Senate procedural vote still open. Not official. But they are well short of 60 yeas to end debate on interim spending bill to avert shutdown. This vote will fail — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 20, 2018

On Thursday, the House passed a short-term spending bill.

This will be updated.