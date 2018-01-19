× Reports: Automatic payments deducted twice from some Wells Fargo customers’ accounts

Are you a Wells Fargo customer? If so, you may want to check your bank account.

Multiple media outlets, based in New Jersey and Texas, are reporting that, on Wednesday, automatic payments were deducted twice from some customers’ accounts.

In some cases, that sent customers’ balances to zero or below zero, which triggered the possibility of overdraft protection fees, according to The Austin Statesman.

Because of this, customers had to wait hours on the phone to talk to customer service.

The bank reportedly told customers their accounts would be fixed on Thursday, FOX61 News states.