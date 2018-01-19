× Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, medical examiner finds

LOS ANGELES – Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose, his family said in a statement after speaking with the L.A. County Coroner’s office.

According to the medical examiner, Petty died of “multi-system organ failure” caused by “mixed drug toxicity.” An examination on October 3, 2017 found fentanyl, oxycodone, temazepam, alprazolam, citalopram, acetylfentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl in his system.

Petty was also suffering from coronary artery atherosclerosis and emphysema.

The music legend’s family issued a statement saying that Petty had been touring for 53 dates with a fractured hip that developed into a full break. According to the statement, he was informed on the day he died.

“It is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication,” they said.

His family added:

“On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career.”

Petty was 66.

See the family’s full statement below: