× Two troopers, civilian employee return to work at Carlisle State Police station after biohazard evacuation

CARLISLE — Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian employee returned to work at the Carlisle Police Station Friday after a biohazard scare forced the station to be evacuated Thursday, State Police say.

The evacuation of the station, located at 1538 Commerce Avenue, occurred at 2:05 p.m. after a suspicious envelope was found on the premises.

The envelope was addressed to a trooper at the station, police say. The trooper opened the envelope and immediately became ill. Another trooper and the civilian employee were also affected, police say.

All three were transported to Carlisle Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were released Thursday night, according to police.

The evacuation lasted until about 7:30 p.m., police say.

State Police say their investigation has ruled out all serious biohazards, and they continue to work with the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service to determine the origin of the envelope and the biohazard it contained. The envelope and the letter inside are currently being tested by the FBI, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. They believe there is no threat to the public.