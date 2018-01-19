× Winery owners accused of recording audio, video conversations of employees and customers

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Owners of a Stroudsburg winery face charges for allegedly recording audio and video conversations of their employees and customers, according to Allentown-based station WFMZ-TV.

Randall and Linda Rice are charged with felony counts of disclose intercepted communications, conspiracy – disclose intercepted communications, possessing device for intercepted communications and conspiracy – possessing device for intercepted communications, court documents show.

The Rices were arrested Wednesday following a search warrant of Mountain View Vineyards, located in Hamilton Township.

WFMZ-TV reports that police discovered eight surveillance cameras, four of which are capable to record audio. Police also found over 1,500 video clips containing audio conversations of customers and employees on Randall Rice’s cellphone, WFMZ-TV writes.

Linda Rice told police that she and her husband had the cameras to make sure their employees were not stealing from them. She believe that her employees knew they were being recorded.

The Rices opened their winery in September 2009. In May 2017, their business moved into the building where the alleged recordings took place.