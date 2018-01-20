All wet! Hundreds plunge into Pinchot Lake; raise money for Special Olympics

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Hundreds of people took a plunge in near-freezing water today, all for a cause that is near to their hearts.

The 13th Annual Capital Area Plunge was held to benefit the Special Olympics.

This is the 5th year the event was held at Pinchot Lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County.

More than 350-plungers were “freezin’ for a reason” and raised more than $100,000 for this year’s event! Some say they love taking part every year, despite the cold.

“Well it’s for a great charity organization for one, and this is somewhere around our sixth year doing it, I think Jason’s third year doing it, and I don’t know; we did it one year and now we can’t stop, it’s too much fun!” said participant Michael Clouser.

The money raised by the plunge supports the athletes of Special Olympics PA AREA M. The water temperature in the lake at the time of today’s plunge was just 33-degrees.