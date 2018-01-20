Hershey Bears host Phantoms in Outdoor Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY - It began on Friday Night with a star-studded alumni game between former Hershey Bears and Philadelphia Flyers. The result didn't matter, the alumni game was merely an exhibition. On Saturday, the Bears hosted their rivals the Phantoms in a regular season game at the outdoor rink in Hersheypark Stadium. Everything about the Capital BlueCross Outdoor Classic went well, except for the final score. The Bears lost to the Phantoms 5-2.

Here's the report from FOX43 Sports Reporter Andrew Kalista in Hershey: