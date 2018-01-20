Nearly 100 people attend first Neighbor-to-Neighbor Forum in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- An event in Lancaster brought dozens of community members together for the day, discussing ways to improve the city.

The first ever Neighbor-to-Neighbor Forum was held at McCaskey East by the Coalition to Combat Poverty.

Community leaders and volunteers spent the day in groups discussing how neighbors can get involved with the community and government, how neighborhoods within the city can be improved, and how the city can be more inclusive for Lancaster's diverse population.

The takeaway from the event: building relationships can help the city grow.

“Communication is key because what is not working in that area with the communication, we can get together, talk about it, and make something happen," said Vasthi Dominguez, a neighborhood block leader in Lancaster.

“If you’re organizing an event in your neighborhood, if you’re sharing information with your neighbors, we want to know who you are, and we want to be able to stay in touch with you throughout the year," said Mayor Danene Sorace.

Mayor Sorace says anyone is encouraged to contact her office with events.

Nearly 100 people attended the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Forum.