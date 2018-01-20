× North George Street closed for Police investigation

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Motorists are advised that North George Street, between Lightner Road and Route 30 in Manchester Township, York County, will be closed to all traffic on Saturday morning, January 20, starting at 8 AM and continuing to about 11 AM.

North George Street will not be available for motorists exiting Interstate 83 at I-83 Exit 22. The road closure is at the request of the Northern Regional Police Department and is necessary for the investigation of an incident that occurred in this area.

