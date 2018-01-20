Warm air stays with showers early next week

ANOTHER NICE COUPLE DAYS: Sunday has a lot more clouds than we did today. Lows start in the low-30s. Highs top out near 50. Monday is almost an exact copy with temperatures a couple degrees higher in the morning and afternoon. A couple showers are possible Monday afternoon, but the chance is very low. We stay cloudy.

RAIN MOVES IN: Rain moves in overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Showers with occasionally moderate to heavy rainfall lasts until Noon. Highs are early in the day, near 50. Temperatures drop just a bit in the afternoon as a bit of sunshine peaks through. Southerly winds shift to out of the west by afternoon and will be a bit breezy, at around 10MPH.

A BIT COOLER MID-WEEK: Wednesday is cooler, with highs staying in the upper-30s. A mix of sun and clouds stays with us for Thursday as breezy conditions shift to out of the northwest. We remain dry to finish the work week.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long