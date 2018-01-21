Cloudy start before rain moves in, cools temperatures

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for York and Lancaster counties along the Susquehanna River, south of York Haven. Ice jam flooding is likely with the Susquehanna River in action stage at Marietta. Streams and tributaries will be affected. The FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 1PM Monday.

CLOUDY START: Monday is similar to Sunday, with highs around 50 and overcast skies. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower late in the day. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 2-7MPH.

RAIN TUESDAY: Showers start in the very early morning hours and take over the entire area for the morning commute. They’ll end by Noon. Moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall is likely. High temperatures are early in the day in the low-to-mid 50s. Temperatures drop throughout the afternoon as skies clear. Breezy conditions come, too, with winds switching to out of the west at 10-15MPH.

COOLER MOST OF THE WEEK: Highs don’t leave the 30s for Wednesday or Thursday with northwest winds at 5-10MPH. Skies will be partly-to-mostly sunny with morning lows well into the 20s. We warm up next Saturday, just under 50 degrees, before more shower chances with a cool front that will drop temperatures throughout the afternoon on Sunday of next week.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long