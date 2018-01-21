× Eagles pummel Vikings to advance to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles completely dominated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship 38-7 to advance to the third Super Bowl in franchise history. The Vikings scored on their first possession of the game to take an early 7-0 lead. After that, it was all Eagles who easily flew past their favored opponents, scoring 38 unanswered points.

Next up, a rematch of their last Super Bowl appearance with the New England Patriots. The Patriots rallied to beat Jacksonville 24-20 in the AFC Championship. Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles tossed three touchdown passes to lead the way in the best performance of his career. Super Bowl 52 will take place in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4th.