Police investigate Goodwill theft

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police in Ephrata are investigating a theft of donations from a Goodwill Store.

According to police, the theft occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Friday at the Goodwill Store on South State Street.

Surveillance video shows a male and female, driving a dark colored sedan pulled up to the stores loading doc. The pair removed multiple items underneath a tarp in the donation area, loaded them into the sedan and took off.

The suspects returned 10 minutes later, and loaded more items from underneath the tarp into their vehicle.

The thefts occurred while employees were inside the store getting ready to open.

Anybody who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611.