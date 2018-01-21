Police investigate theft at Lancaster County Goodwill store

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Ephrata are investigating a theft of donations from a Goodwill Store.

According to police, the theft occurred around 7:15 a.m. Friday at the Goodwill Store on South State Street.

Surveillance video shows a male and female, driving a dark-colored sedan pull up to the store’s loading dock. The pair removed multiple items from underneath a tarp in the donation area, loaded them into the sedan and drove away.

The suspects returned 10 minutes later, and loaded more items from underneath the tarp into their vehicle.

The thefts occurred while employees were inside the store getting ready to open.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle, is asked to contact Ephrata Police at (717) 733-8611.