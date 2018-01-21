Runners enjoy mild weather; work up a sweat in Frozen Foot 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.-- It felt more like Spring than the middle of January on Sunday and some runners got outside to work up a sweat. They kicked-off the Annual Frozen Foot 5K series in Lancaster County.

The events encourage runners to run outside at least once a month during the winter. However, frozen feet were not the case in Mount Joy Township on Sunday; warmer temperatures made it a more bearable race for the nearly 400-runners.

The overall winner in this month's race was Alexander Hampel, crossing the finish line at around 15:00.

"Test your limits, run out of your comfort zone, because the harder you do your workout, the faster you get," Alexander Hampfel said.

New this year, organizers offered an "Idiot's Option,"which allows runners to run the course a second time for a 10K. The joke is-- someone would have to be an idiot to run the course twice this time of year! However, with the warmer conditions, it might not be too bad.