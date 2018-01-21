× Sewer main break closes Derry Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa — A sewer line collapse closes part of Derry Street in Harrisburg as crews work fix the issue.

Andrew Bliss from Capital Region Water says that crews went out to investigate a report of a sewage backing up into a house from a customer. Crews investigated and found the cause to be a broken sewer main.

Derry Street will be shutdown be shut down between 16th and 17th Streets while crews repair the break.

Bliss says the repair may take several days.