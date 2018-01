HARRISBURG, Pa — A portion of Derry Street in Harrisburg will be closed for several days, as crews work to repair a collapsed sewer line.

A representative from Capital Region Water says crews were alerted to the problem after a customer called to report sewage backing up in their home. Crews found the cause to be a broken 18-inch brick line.

Derry Street is expected to be closed between 16th and 17th Streets for the next few days.