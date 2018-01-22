× Today’s FOX43 Poll: Did you feel like an adult before the age of 24?

If you’re a recent college graduate, we’ve got some good news for you:

Just because you’re done with school, doesn’t mean you have to be an adult…yet.

Researchers have concluded we’re not actually adults until the age of 24.

Scientists at the Royal Childrens Hospital in Australia decided on that number because so many young people are continuing their education for longer periods of time, delaying marriage and parenthood.

Today, the average couple marries for the first time when the groom is 32.5 years old, and the bride is an average of 30.6 years old.

That’s eight years later than it was in the 1970s, researchers say.

