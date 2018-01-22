44-year-old man accused of assaulting Harrisburg nurse

HARRISBURG — A 44-year-old man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Pinnacle Health Harrisburg Hospital.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning.

According to Harrisburg Police, Charles Denny — who was receiving medical treatment for a head injury — exited his room and began causing a disturbance in the hallway. Denny’s primary nurse then directed him back to his room but before entering, the patient started yelling and became physical with the victim.

The nurse, who was transported to the emergency room following the altercation, suffered lacerations to the forehead and right shoulder and scratches across the left eye, down the right upper arm and on the inside of the right forearm, police say. The victim also had redness on the right side of the neck and on the wrist.

Denny, a Harrisburg resident, was restrained by medical staff and security before police arrived.

He is charged with aggravated assault on medical staff and was taken into custody by Harrisburg Police.