92-year-old Lancaster County driver injured in rollover crash in Manheim

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — A 92-year-old Manheim man and his 82-year-old passenger were injured in a vehicle accident Sunday night on the 400 block of South Main Street, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Paul Rochford, of the 100 block of Evergreen Court, and his passenger, Shirley Palmer, of the same address, were trapped in their vehicle and required extraction from rescue personnel, police say.

The accident happened at 8:23 p.m.

According to police, Rochford was traveling north on South Main Street in a 2016 Dodge Caravan when he struck a parked BMW, pushing it into a parked Volkswagen. Rochford’s vehicle rolled over and struck the rear of a parked Ford Taurus, police say.

Rochford reportedly suffered injuries of unknown severity, police say.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing and charges are pending, according to police.