YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Crews responded to the scene of a fire in York County.

We’re told flames broke out just before 1:00 a.m. on the 5300 block of Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township, Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what may have started the fire.

The Central Pennsylvania Red Cross is assisting one person who was displaced.