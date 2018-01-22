× Extra travel time during the early rush hour, and an umbrella needed for Tuesday

SOGGY START TUESDAY

Expect a mild evening in the 40s and 50s under plenty of cloud cover. Rain holds off until after midnight, so it is dry too. Prepare for a slower commute Tuesday with wet weather likely. The heaviest rain will fall during the rush hour before tapering. Morning lows are warm in the 40s. Temperatures are able to reach the 50s before the cold front crosses during the afternoon. Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder too. Showers end by lunch time in our western counties, and exit our eastern counties by the afternoon. Rain amounts up to three quarters of an inch are possible. Winds increase in the wake of the front, and gusts 30 to 45 MPH are not out of the question. It is still breezy Wednesday, and chillier too. The day begins in the upper 20s to lower 30s with afternoon highs barely cracking 40 degrees. Lows are much colder in the lower 20s Thursday. With abundant sunshine and calmer conditions, afternoon readings are seasonable in the upper 30s. We begin to feel the warmer air return Friday. Mostly sunny skies helps push temperatures back into the middle 40s. Whiles it’s milder, the next system introduces showers for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Warm front brings back clouds and a few spots showers early Saturday. Most of the day is dry and mild in the lower 50s. Rain threat ramps up heading into the late evening and overnight period. Showers linger into the second half of the weekend with temperatures falling back to the upper 40s Sunday. Monday is drier, breezy and cooler in the lower 40s.

