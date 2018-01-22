Former assistant fire chief to lead Chambersburg Emergency Services Department

CHAMBERSBURG — The former assistant fire chief of Chambersburg will now lead the borough’s Emergency Services Department, the council announced in a release Monday.

Dustin Ulrich takes the reins from Butch Leonhard, who retired after leading the borough’s fire department. Leonhard’s resignation was accepted on January 8.

“During Butch’s time as Fire Chief, the department had seen advancements, new fire apparatus, significant staff changes, training upgrades, and outstanding performance” said Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill. “Chambersburg is unique, as we have a combination volunteer and career fire service, one of the only Boroughs in Pennsylvania to have as many paid firefighters.”

Ulrich was named interim chief when the council accepted Leonhard’s resignation and the borough believed that he was the right man for the job.

“Dustin Ulrich will be an outstanding Fire Chief,” added Council President Health Talhelm. “He was impressive as Assistant Chief and has an outstanding fire services background. He was clearly the best candidate for Chambersburg. He will serve this community with distinction.”

Ulrich graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1999, earned an Associate’s degree from Colorado Technical University in Homeland Security and a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Waldorf College in Iowa. He is currently working on his Masters in Business Administration.

The former assistant chief is also an instructor at Bucks County Community College. Ulrich serves as a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Company.

He and his family currently reside in Guilford Township.

The Chambersburg Emergency Services Department consists of the Fire Department, the Basic Life Saving EMS services, and fire code inspection services. Currently, there are 24 full-time career firefighter slots, who are also emergency medical technicians and code officers.