× Gettysburg National Military Park remains open during shutdown, but some services are closed

GETTYSBURG, Pa. – The Gettysburg National Military Park will remain accessible to visitors during the federal government shutdown, but emergency and rescue services will be limited, and all National Park Service-provided visitor services, like public information, restrooms, and road maintenance, will be suspended, the park announced in a press release Monday.

The film, cyclorama painting and museum exhibits at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center will remain open and available to visitors, the park said. Licensed Battlefield Guides will remain available to provide battlefield tours.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions. All park programs have been canceled, including Winter Lectures, Reading Adventures for Families, and the Battlefield Book Series.

The Soldiers’ National Cemetery at Gettysburg National Military Park, including the Annex, will be closed during the shutdown. The NPS will not be providing services for the McMillan Woods youth group campground, including maintenance, janitorial, bathrooms, check-in/check-out, and reservations.

However, visitors in NPS-operated campgrounds will not be asked to leave unless safety concerns require such action. Visitors holding campground reservations should be aware that there is no guarantee their reserved campsite will be ready and available should they arrive during a government shutdown.

Additionally, the Eisenhower National Historic Site will be closed during the shutdown.