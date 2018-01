× Harrisburg man accused of punching Walmart employee in Swatara Township

HARRISBURG — A 29-year-old Harrisburg man is charged with simple assault after allegedly striking a Walmart employee, according to Swatara Township police.

Robert Edward Sheridan allegedly punched the employee, causing injury, police say.

The incident happened Jan. 9 at the Walmart on the 6500 block of Grayson Ave.