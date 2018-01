Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Every year, many people vow to exercise more and eat healthier as part of their New Year's resolutions, however, sometimes it can be hard to stick to those goals.

GIANT nutritionist, Shanna Shultz, says one of the keys is to set realistic goals for yourself.

There are many ways you can substitute healthy alternatives to make delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals.