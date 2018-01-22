Information fairs held for people displaced from Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., - State officials are holding information fairs for people displaced from Puerto Rico by hurricane Maria.

The Wolf Administration touted Monday's fair in Harrisburg as a "one stop shop" for people seeking resources and support. State, county and local partners teamed up with faith-based organizations to provide information that could help Puerto Rican families resettling in central Pennsylvania.

"I think it`s important to help our fellow Americans anywhere they are and they`re coming to Pennsylvania and making Pennsylvania home, so that more resources and more information they have the better they`re going to be," said Yolanda Colon of Gateway Health.

An estimated 300,000 Puerto Ricans have evacuated the island and come to the mainland in the aftermath of hurricane Maria.

There are five other fairs scheduled this month across Pennsylvania. Additional fairs will be scheduled in Philadelphia and York.

Tuesday, January 23 – BETHLEHEM – Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley Community Room

Wednesday, January 24 – ALLENTOWN – Casa Guadalupe Center

Monday, January 29 – LANCASTER – San Juan Bautista Church Cafeteria

Tuesday, January 30 – LEBANON – Lebanon Campus of Harrisburg Area Community College

Wednesday, January 31 – READING – Centro Hispano Daniel Torres