× Lancaster man accused of leading police on two vehicle chases through Lancaster City

LANCASTER — A 21-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with two counts of fleeing from law enforcement and other weapons and traffic violations after police say he led officers on a vehicle chase through Lancaster City after allegedly running a stop sign.

Dylan Quinones, of the 800 block of S. Lime St., was apprehended on the 800 block of S. Lime Street after allegedly leading a police pursuit that began at 8:27 p.m. on the 600 block of Christian Street.

According to police, an officer attempted to pull over Quinones’ vehicle, a tan Ford Taurus, after observing it making s top sign violation. The driver, later identified as Quinones, refused to yield and led the officer on a brief chase. The officer broke off pursuit after the suspect vehicle turned onto Woodward Street and traveled the wrong way.

Two other officers on the 300 block of S. Prince Street later located the suspect vehicle again and made another attempt to stop it after allegedly observing it run a stop sign at Mill and Conestoga Streets, police say. The vehicle led police on a chase through the southwest section of the city, allegedly striking two parked vehicles on Fremont Street, according to police.

The driver eventually stopped on the 800 block of Lime Street, where police detained Quinones.

Police say Quinones was found to be in possession of a .32 caliber revolver when he was taken into custody.

Quinones was charged with two felony counts of fleeing from law enforcement, one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one felony count of receiving stolen property, and 11 summary traffic offenses.

He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.