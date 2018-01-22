× Lancaster man accused of slashing at juvenile with knife outside downtown McDonald’s

LANCASTER — A 30-year-old Lancaster man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he attacked a juvenile male outside a Lancaster City McDonald’s Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the McDonald’s on the 200 block of West King Street at 5:59 p.m. for the report of a disturbance. The victim told police that an unknown man confronted him, pulled out a knife, slashed at him, and tried to hold the knife to the victim’s neck.

The victim was not seriously injured, but the knife did slash his jacket, police say.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. After an investigation, police identified the suspect as Francisco Romero, 30, no known address. Police determined Romero was employed at a Wendy’s restaurant on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

Romero was taken into custody at his place of employment, police say. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail after his arraignment.