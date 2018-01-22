× Mazda RX7 stolen from business in Lancaster County

PENN TWP., Lancaster County — A collector’s edition vehicle was stolen from a business in Manheim this past weekend.

An employee of the business, which is located in the 900 block of Lancaster Road, told Northern Lancaster County Regional Police that the 1995 Mazda RX7 was last seen on Friday, January 12.

The Mazda is valued at over $35,000, the reporting party told police.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact police at 717-733-0965 or at www.nlcrpd.org. When contacting police, please note the incident number: 20180116M0451.