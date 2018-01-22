Mild and unsettled start to the week, with plentiful clouds and a couple showers Monday

MILD BUT UNSETTLED START TO THE WEEK: Plenty of clouds are in store for Monday, even a few showers as the next system slowly approaches. A few showers are sent this way for morning. There’s a few hazy or foggy spots too. Otherwise, it’s a mild start, with temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s. The potential for ice jams also remains along the Susquehanna River for areas along York and Lancaster counties. There’s more clouds for the rest of the day, and a few additional showers cannot be ruled out. There will be plenty of dry time. Expect mild readings in the lower to middle 50s. Winds are light too. As the next system drawers near, showers become plentiful through the night. Winds increase too, so it’s quite breezy by daybreak. Overnight lows remain very mild, in the 40s. Showers make for a messy morning commute on Tuesday, but they end around late morning. It’s still breezy, and some sun breaks through for the afternoon. Temperatures are still mild once again, with numbers in the middle 50s!

CHILLIER MIDWEEK: In the wake of Tuesday’s system, chillier air moves back into place, though no Arctic air is expected any time soon. It’s a quiet period in weather too. There’s plenty of sun Wednesday with just a few afternoon clouds. It’s breezy too, with temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wind chill values feel like the 20s at times. Thursday is the chilliest day of the week. There’s partly sunny skies, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures begin to moderate on Friday. There’s some intervals of clouds during the afternoon. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MILD WITH WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Saturday looks dry for now, but some late showers will try to sneak into the region. Either way, Saturday starts with sunshine, then clouds increase throughout the day. Temperatures turn even milder. Anticipate readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. The afternoon should be drier with sunshine, but it’s also breezy. Temperatures make a run at 50s again.

Have a great Monday!