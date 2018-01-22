Motorcycle crash claims the life of 25-year-old in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Franklin County.
Authorities say it happened just before 9:00 p.m., Sunday night on Williamsport Pike in Antrim Township.
Police say the victim, a 25-year-old, hit the back of an SUV with her motorcycle.
The victim was eventually thrown from the bike, which came to a stop in the driveway of a residence.
Police say the victim was not wearing a helmet.
Crews pronounced them dead at the scene.