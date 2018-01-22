× Motorcycle crash claims the life of 25-year-old in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Franklin County.

Authorities say it happened just before 9:00 p.m., Sunday night on Williamsport Pike in Antrim Township.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old, hit the back of an SUV with her motorcycle.

The victim was eventually thrown from the bike, which came to a stop in the driveway of a residence.

Police say the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Crews pronounced them dead at the scene.