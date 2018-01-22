New technology being used to keep contraband out of PA correctional facilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKS COUNTY, Pa., - The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections unveiled a new body scanner at Wernersville Community Corrections Center on Monday.

The new device will be used in an effort to stop contraband from entering correctional facilities. Corrections officials also hope the scanner will reduce the potential for drug overdoses at the facilities.

"Over the course of a number of months, we will be looking at the numbers and the data and looking at the success of this program. But if we can save peoples' lives preventing them from relapsing in terms of using opioids and overdosing in the correctional institution then it will be very cost effective," said Dr. Rachel Levine, Acting Health Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The purchase of the advanced body scanners was approved under Governor Tom Wolf's disaster declaration regarding the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania. That declaration was made in early January.