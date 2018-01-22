NHL legends take the ice in outdoor alumni hockey game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa. - Legends on the ice.

The Outdoor Classic at Hersheypark Stadium kicked off Friday night with an alumni game between former Bears and Flyers greats.

NHL Hall of Famer Ray Bourque played as an honorary member of the Bears squad. Bourque is also the father of current Hershey forward Chris Bourque.

Headlining the Flyers team was the Legion of Doom front line from the 90's, consisting of Eric Lindros, John LeClair and Mikael Renberg.

Hockey fans Joe and MaryAnne Sgrignioli were thrilled to see the former Flyers.

"For me, it's Bob Kelly on the ice," said Joe. "I grew up watching the 1973-74 Flyers win back-to-back Stanley Cups, so to see Bob Kelly on the ice, it's a dream come true."

"I'll be honest with you," said MaryAnne. "Seeing Lindros, LeClair and Renberg ... they are the old guys for me."

It's been a busy week for Lindros, as the Hall of Famer returned to the ice just one day after Philadelphia retired his #88 jersey.

As for the game itself, Graham Mink led the Bears alumni with a pair of goals and an assist.

In the end, the Bears alumni won 9-5.

But this game meant much more than the final score, as the fans and the players cherished the atmosphere and the memories.

"I think it has been completely amazing," said young Christos Karantonis. "My first experience here, I just can't believe it."

Even the players appreciated the moment. Especially Bears alumni goalie Phil Sauve.

"It's right up there, it's a 9 or 10 for me," said Sauve. "My family's enjoying this, it's something special. I had kids a little later, so this is the only opportunity they had to see me play. Honestly, I'm honored to be here."

The Outdoor Classic continues on Saturday night with the Bears taking on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.