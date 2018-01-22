× PA Supreme Court throws out state’s congressional district map, rules it is gerrymandered

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to redo the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts Monday in a major victory to plaintiffs who argued they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit the GOP.

The Legislature has until Feb. 9 to draw up a new congressional district map, and Gov. Tom Wolf has until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court, the order says.

Otherwise, the court’s order says, the justices will adopt a plan in an attempt to keep Pennsylvania’s primary election on schedule for May 15.

The League of Women voters filed the lawsuit with several other petitioners against the Commonwealth and the General Assembly.