Penn State’s DaeSean Hamilton added to Senior Bowl roster

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton has been added to the roster for the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl, joining Nittany Lion teammates Marcus Allen, Christian Campbell and Mike Gesicki on the North team, the university announced Monday.

Hamilton had a strong showing in last Saturday’s East-West Shrine Game, catching two passes for 42 yards.

The Senior Bowl will air live on the NFL Network, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from Mobile, Alabama.

Penn State had nine postseason all-star game participants. Jason Cabinda, Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren, and Grant Haley joined Hamilton in the Shrine Game, while Troy Apke played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl last Saturday, earning MVP honors after racking up seven tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.