Police release name of man killed in early morning crash last Friday in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — State Police have released the name of the man killed in a one-car crash early Friday morning on Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township.

Steven D. Ross, 38, of Hanover, was killed when his car struck a tree, police say.

Ross was traveling east on the 4200 block of Hanover Road when he lost control of his vehicle, a 2003 Nissan Altima, while navigating a curve on the road. The vehicle struck a tree.

According to police, speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. Ross was not wearing a seat belt, police say.