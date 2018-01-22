× Police searching for suspects accused of trying to lure girl into van in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police are searching for two suspects accused of attempting to lure an 8-year-old girl into their van in the are of South Queen Street and Howard Avenue last week.

According to police, the girl told her parents that a dark-colored van stopped next to her as she walked home from school. There were two occupants inside, the girl said. The passenger in the front seat allegedly told her to get in the van, but she did not comply.

The girl ran home and told her mother, who summoned police.

The van was described as black in color, with rust on both sides, a ladder on the roof, and two doors on the back. The van’s make, model and registration are unknown.

The vehicle’s driver was described as a light-skinned man with a light brown beard. The front seat passenger was described as a light-skinned man with a black beanie cap. He reportedly spoke with a deep voice.

Police were unable to locate a vehicle matching the van’s description in the area. The case is being investigated by Det. Ryan Hockley. Anyone with information about the incident, the van, or its occupants is asked to contact Det. Hockley at (717) 735-3317 or by email at hockleyr@lancasterpolice.com.

Callers may also submit an anonymous tip via text message by sending LANCS plus the message to 847411.