President Trump signs bill, ending 3-day government shutdown

Read the White House’s full statement:

On Monday, January 22, 2018, the President signed into law:

H.R. 195, which generally restricts the Government Publishing Office from providing free copies of the Federal Register to Members of the Congress and other Government offices; includes a short-term continuing resolution that provides fiscal year (FY) 2018 appropriations for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government through Thursday, February 8, 2018; extends the Children’s Health Insurance Program and related healthcare programs through FY 2023; suspends certain health-related taxes and fees; and includes direction regarding the budgetary effects of divisions C and D.