“Shady” throws some shade: LeSean McCoy rips former Eagles coach Chip Kelly on NFL Network

It’s pretty safe to say LeSean McCoy is not the hugest fan of Chip Kelly, the former Philadelphia Eagles coach who dealt him to Buffalo.

While appearing on the NFL Network’s pregame studio coverage Sunday morning, the former Bishop McDevitt standout did not mince words when asked to offer an opinion on Kelly, whose flameout in Philadelphia cleared the way for the Eagles to hire current coach Doug Pederson.

Here’s what McCoy said about Kelly:

LeSean McCoy not holding back on Chip Kelly. Calls him “the little short coach who’s with the kids where he belongs." pic.twitter.com/gNRK84vVvq — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 21, 2018

Kelly traded McCoy to the Bills, getting linebacker Kiko Alonso in return. Alonso lasted one year in Philadelphia before being moved to Miami, along with disgruntled and ineffective cornerback Byron Maxwell (another Kelly hire).

On the bright side, the draft pick the Eagles got back in exchange was one of the picks they dealt to move up in the draft to land Carson Wentz. And McCoy has rushed for more than 2,400 yards in his two seasons with the Bills.

Kelly went 2-14 in one season with San Francisco after he was canned by the Eagles. He was hired to coach UCLA late last year.