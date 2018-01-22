× Skeletal remains found in Cumberland County

Carlisle, PA – Human skeletal remains were discovered yesterday afternoon by a hiker in a wooded area on the 200 Block of South Conestoga Drive, Shippensburg Township, Cumberland County.

The State Police Carlisle Station was contacted at 12:16 PM on Sunday January 21, 2018. The scene was secured by Troopers and outside agencies were contacted to assist at the scene.

The State Police Carlisle, Cumberland County Coroner, and forensic experts from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania are currently investigating.

SOURCE: PA State Police Release