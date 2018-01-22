× Tax filers using PATH Act will see delay in 2017 refunds

York, Pa. – Tax season is underway and there are some changes for those using the PATH Act while filing their 2017 tax return. The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015 went into effect last year, but there are some changes for those using it this year.

Taxpayers using the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit or the American Opportunity Credit will not receive their refunds until after February 27, 2018; which is later than last year. Officials say since these credits are most vulnerable to fraudulent filings, the delay gives the IRS more time to investigate the filings.

One thing officials want everyone to be aware of is during a government shutdown, no one will receive their income tax refunds. Effective January 29, 2018, the IRS will be open to receive electronic and paper returns, but refunds will only be issued once the shutdown is over and normal government operations have resumed.

The deadline to file your income taxes is Tuesday, April 17, 2018.