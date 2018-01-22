× York County Quick Response Team Assists in Gun Seizure

York, PA –- York County Drug Task Force members concluded a two week investigation during the morning hours of Friday, January 19, 2018. Officers allegedly purchased heroin from Eric T. Banks, 37, and Robert D. Maresch, 38, both of whom resided at 1145 E. King St. in York City. After serving a search warrant at that residence, task force officers located both suspects inside the home along with quantities of heroin and crack cocaine. Also found in the residence were three handguns and a shotgun. Two of the handguns seized had previously been reported stolen in Lancaster County.

Due to Bank’s previous criminal history and offenses, he is not permitted to possess a firearm.

Maresch was charged with drug delivery offenses, while Banks was charged with drug distribution offenses, Persons not a Possess a Firearm and Receiving Stolen Property. Both Maresch and Banks were arraigned at Central Booking.

Assisting with this investigation was the York County Quick Response Team, the York County Drug Task Force, the York City Police Department and the York Area Regional Police Department.

SOURCE: York County District Attorney’s Office