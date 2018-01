× Additional GoFundMe donations for Officer Kyle Pitts to be given to family of fallen U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill

Less than 24 hours after its creation, the GoFundMe page for Kyle Pitts, the York City officer who was shot while serving a warrant with the Fugitive Task Force on Thursday, has surpassed its goal of $5,000.

Now, the additional donated funds will be given to the family of fallen U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill.

The GoFundMe page can be found HERE.