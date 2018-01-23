× Capital Region Water to kick off sewer replacement project

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Capital Region Water will kick off a $700,000 sewer replacement project this month. This project will repair aging and broken sewer mains and manholes at five different locations in Harrisburg:

Project Location Estimated Timeline Notes South 13th Street between Market Street and Howard Street Mid-December – Early January New manhole, 18 feet of new sewer pipe. Cameron Street and Market Street End of December – End of January Spray on concrete liner, slip line 18 inch sewer pipe. Magnolia Street between Cameron Street and 12th Street Early January – End of January New manhole on Cameron Street, cured in place pipe lining. Derry Street between 13th Street and 14th Street Mid-January – End of January New manhole, 13 feet of pipe, cured in place pipe lining. Fulton and Hamilton Street Mid-January – End of January New manhole connection

Potential impacts of this construction include:

Street closures, no parking, construction noise, and temporary sewer service interruptions. Working hours will be 7:00 AM – 5:00PM, Monday through Friday. This project will not require access to customers’ homes. When the pipe replacement is complete, the road will be temporarily patched until final street restoration in the spring of 2018. Customers in the affected area will be notified door to door prior to construction with additional details.

For more information, you can contact Capital Region Water by phone at 888-510-0606 or by email at info@capitalregionwater.com.